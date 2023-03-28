46 lifters to represent Nauru at Oceania Region Powerlifting Championship

Four officials will accompany the team that will depart the country next week on Friday.

Nauru Powerlifting Federation President Robert Dabwido said, “NPF have completed their preliminary trials and they have selected the best Sub-Junior team (under 23 years old) to Master 3 (60+)”.

Dabwido added that it has been 37 years since the establishment in Nauru of International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) in 1987.

“The Oceania Region Powerlifting Championship is an international event with over 15 countries participating,” He said.

The championship will be held from 12-14 April.

The Nauru team will return home on 16 April.