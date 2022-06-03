35 Nauru athletes to compete at Pacific Mini Games

The athletes compromise of 10 track and field athletes, 8 tennis players and 17 weightlifters along with 13 officials.

Team Nauru will compete in the sport of; athletics, tennis and weightlifting.

The weightlifting team comprises of a young development squad with a number of promising young athletes which the federation hopes to develop in the next few years. The sport of tennis is competing again in the region after being absent for a number of years.

The athletics squad is made up of athletes who performed admirably during the Constitution Day sports days.

Chef de Mission for team Nauru Gay Uera said the team will endeavor to abide with the host country’s Covid-19 protocols and encourage team managers and athletes to sanitize daily and wear masks.

A total of 20 countries are expected to take part in the regional event which will be held from the 17th to the 24th of this month.