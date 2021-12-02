29 World Cup games to be played in New Zealand

Each country gets an equal share of group matches with four groups based on each side of the Tasman for the opening stages of the 32-team tournament.

This will be the first time the base camp model with be used in a Fifa Women's World Cup.

It is also the first time the tournament has been co-hosted by two countries and two confederations.

Auckland and Wellington are the big winners in New Zealand - while Sydney will be the focal point in Australia with 11 matches including the final on 20 August.

The Football Ferns will kick-off the tournament in Auckland on 20 July. Eden Park will also host five other group games followed by a round of 16 game, a quarterfinal and a semi-final.

Wellington has a total of seven pool games, including a Football Ferns game against yet to be confirmed opposition, as well as a round of 16 match and a quarterfinal.

Dunedin gets six games, including the Football Ferns final group game, and Hamilton will host five group games.

The draw for the tournament will be announced in January.

The last two Women's World Cups have been hosted in summer in Canada and France but tournament organiser Dave Beeche said New Zealand's experience hosting the men's Under-20 World Cup in 2015 was a good test of what fans could expect for a tournament held in winter.

"In spite of the some of the weather challenges we had in 2015 I think that we proved that New Zealanders will still come out in force, and that [2015] final was a tough weather day but it was a full stadium and a fantastic atmosphere," Beeche said.

A record 36,109 people watched the Australian football side, the Matildas, play the world number 1 USA last month in Sydney and Beeche was aware getting a crowd of that size in New Zealand could be a challenge.

"The landscape is evolving very quickly in women's sport and I think some of it is going to happen by it's own right just because of the nature of the scale and scope of this tournament, we're not taking that for granted and there is going to be an extensive promotional strategy and plan in place around making sure we build the awareness."

Beeche hoped it would not only be local fans but those travelling from America, Europe and Asia that would fill the stands.

"The priority is always the football itself, looking after the teams, filling the stadiums, there's no doubt that these mega events are about driving economic as well as social outputs and so we'll be working hard with Tourism New Zealand and Fifa globally."