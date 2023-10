A statement on the Solomons 2023 Pacific Games website said 11 Pacific Island nations' contingents have been confirmed to be accommodated in the games village sites starting on November 14.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who is also the minister responsible for the games, formally received the village complex from the university on Friday, October 13.

The SINU project covers three different campuses which includes the university's Kukum, Marine and Panatina Campuses.