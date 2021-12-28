World Rugby move fast to outlaw law exploitation sweeping sport

Saracens are credited with creating the new loophole known as ‘crabbing’, a cousin of caterpillar rucking – which still remains legal.

With the caterpillar technique, players join rucks single file, leading to a queue of players behind a ruck. It allows nines to box kick without fear of being charged down by opposition defenders, as they are simply too far away from the scrumhalf to do anything.

Crabbing or ‘side ruck extension’ is different as it sees the hindmost bound player of a defensive team stay bound but then crab sideways to get closer to the opposition nine, to either disrupt the player or effect a tackle.

The technique was first employed by Saracens but soon spread to the continent, with Castres also crabbing around the side of rucks in the Top 14. World Rugby cites two instances of the practice, providing videos of Saracens Nick Isiekwe and a Castres’ player both crabbing around the side of a ruck.

World Rugby have moved to clarify the Laws around the practice, pointing out that players must retreat to the hindmost foot of the ruck.

“Recently there have been instances of rucks being extended sideways which gets the last player very close to the opposition 9 when he/ she is box kicking. This reduces space and the options available to players.