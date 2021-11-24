World Rugby confirm details of final RWC2021 qualification comp

The tournament will take place at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on the 18th and 24th of February, 2022.

Scotland, Samoa, Colombia, and the winner of the Hong Kong versus Kazakhstan play-off will fight for the final remaining spot at the Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand, which will now take place between October 8 and November 12, 2022.

The Final Qualification Tournament will take place over two match days in a semi-final-final format. Teams will be seeded based on the World Rugby Women’s Rankings powered by Capgemini as of 20 December 2021, with seed 1 meeting seed 4 and seed 2 meeting seed 3 in the semi-finals.

This is the first time a Final Qualification Tournament has been included in the women’s Rugby World Cup, providing countries with a second road to qualify for RWC 2021, with the winner confirming their place.