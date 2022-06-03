Women's Rugby World Cup trophy to be shown in PNG

The tournament will be launched in New Zealand on October 8.

The tour includes the Cook Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga.

The World Cup will be the ninth edition after its introduction in 1991.

The trophy will arrive on June 20 in Port Moresby where it will be displayed at the New Zealand High Commission.

The next day it will make its way to Sir Hubert Murray Stadium where it will be on display.

The trophy will then be flown to Rabaul for community activation on June 22.

It will return on June 23 to Port Moresby where a leadership workshop will be held.

"As part of Rugby World Cup promotions and celebration, World Rugby and partners New Zealand Rugby Union are sending the trophy on tour around the Pacific," Papua New Guinea Rugby Union chief executive Sailosi Druma said.