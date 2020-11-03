 

Wolfpack won't be back

BY: Loop Pacific
10:54, November 3, 2020
The former All Black Sonny Bill Williams has no future with the Toronto Wolfpack after the Canadian rugby league club failed in its attempt to be reinstated into the English Super League.

Last November Williams signed a two year deal with the Wolfpack for a reported 10 million dollars.

The Wolfpack pulled out of this year's competition in July citing financial challenges from the Covid-19 outbreak, having failed to pay players, coaches and staff for several months.

New owner Carlo LiVolsi offered to underwrite the club's losses, but his plans were rejected at a meeting of the Super League clubs.

Wolfpack climbed from League One into Super League within three seasons of starting up, however they failed to win a game before their withdrawal from the competition during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Williams played the latter part of the NRL season with the Sydney Roosters.

     

