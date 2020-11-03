Wolfpack won't be back

Last November Williams signed a two year deal with the Wolfpack for a reported 10 million dollars.

The Wolfpack pulled out of this year's competition in July citing financial challenges from the Covid-19 outbreak, having failed to pay players, coaches and staff for several months.

New owner Carlo LiVolsi offered to underwrite the club's losses, but his plans were rejected at a meeting of the Super League clubs.

Wolfpack climbed from League One into Super League within three seasons of starting up, however they failed to win a game before their withdrawal from the competition during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Williams played the latter part of the NRL season with the Sydney Roosters.