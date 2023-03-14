We can't blame the weather: Crusaders Sevu Reece

The All Blacks rep said the Drua deserved the win and he expects to see more from the Fijian club.

“It’s unfair to blame the weather, the Drua showed up to play and they played their hearts out,” Reece said after the game.

“It’s great to see a team like the Drua in the competition, freshens the game and definitely look forward to seeing more.”

Reece added playing in front of his countrymen and a jam-packed crowd never disappointed, and he was thankful to the supporters for supporting the game.

“We have some of the best fans, and it’s just great to see them come in numbers to support the game we all love.”

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson says they had enough All Blacks in the team to get the job done in their 25-24 loss to the Fijian Drua and were let down by their own execution.

Robertson said although they introduced three debutants, the Crusaders also fielded seasoned All Blacks players in George Bower, Sevu Reece, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, David Havili and Braydon Ennor, and still fell short.

“We had enough All Blacks players out there to get the job done, and we couldn’t quite do that,” Robertson said.

“Our execution let us down, we are extremely disappointed, we had to be a lot better than that to win that game.

“We probably had a chance to win it, but we just couldn’t break away from an extremely brave Drua side and they were in it the whole game,” he said.