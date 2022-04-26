Warriors swept away by the Storm

The annual Anzac day match was shaping up to be a tight encounter at half-time with the Storm leading 16-10, before running in 10 second half tries to rip the Warriors apart.

Melbourne wing Xavier Coates scored four tries in the romp, securing the Storm their biggest win over the Warriors, as well as the most points they have scored at home.

The second half was well and truly one way traffic, with the Storm enjoying 81 percent of possession as they piled on points.

Injuries to Warriors players Josh Curran (knee) and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (head knock) will be of concern for the side going forward, with both looking serious.

Watene-Zelezniak's head collided with the knee of Nelson Asofa-Solomona in a horrific collision, the star winger requiring a stretcher to leave the field.

The blowout is the third time the Storm have put more than 50 points on the Warriors in the Anzac clash, and takes the Storm to second on the NRL ladder, two points behind the undefeated Panthers.

The Warriors find themselves in 11th, and will look to regroup quickly against the second-from-bottom Raiders this week.

Photo: Photosport Ltd Caption: Warriors players look on following the heavy defeat