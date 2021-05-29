Warriors' comeback thwarted by Cowboys kick

The Warriors looked set to overcome a 22-6 half-time deficit when they struck the lead with 15 minutes to go, but a late try to Cowboys flyer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and a late Valentine Holmes field goal gave the hosts a 29-28 victory.

While Chanel Harris-Tavita skewed what would have been a match-clinching one-pointer for the New Zealand club, Brown traced their downfall back to the period in which Tevaga was off the park.

The Warriors have now gone down by a field goal twice this season having also lost 13-12 to the Sea Eagles in round five.

Eighteen-year-old Reece Walsh, starting for the first time at fullback had two try assists and a runaway try in the second term.

The youngster ran for 230 metres and had four tackle breaks in another classy display which ignited the Warriors' second-half revival.