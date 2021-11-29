Warren Gatland to coach New Zealand Barbarians featuring Brian Lochore's grandson

Gatland, who has returned to New Zealand after his third stint as the British and Irish Lions coach in South Africa this year, has selected Hawke's Bay's Frank Lochore, the grandson of legendary late All Black Sir Brian Lochore, in his squad.

Lochore made his provincial debut as a loose forward for the Magpies this season.

King Country’s Cruise Dunster has been named after making history in the Heartland Championship, as he played alongside his father, Aaron, this season and became only the fourth father-son duo in New Zealand rugby history to play in the same first-class match.

Gatland, with assistants Jarrad Hoeata and Roger Randle, has also called up players from Waikato's NPC title-winning squad, including James Thompson, D'Angelo Leuila and Louis Rogers.

“I’ve been privileged to give opportunities to a number of players in red [with Wales and the Lions] and this match will be no different for the up and coming stars who will don the Baabaas red jersey,” Gatland said in a statement.

“Barbarians’ rugby is all about providing opportunities, camaraderie, enjoyment and supporting grassroots rugby, and I’m excited to be a part of the team.”