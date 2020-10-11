Wallabies, All Blacks draw first Bledisloe Cup Test

Reece Hodge had the chance to snatch a win with a 55-metre penalty goal attempt after the full-time siren, but his shot hit the right-hand upright.

Play continued but neither side was able to find the winning points, with James O'Connor finally electing to boot the ball into touch and settle for the draw almost nine minutes after the siren had sounded.

O'Connor kicked a penalty in the 63rd minute to split a 13-13 deadlock and it looked like it could be enough for the Wallabies to break through for their first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand since 2001.

But veteran Wallabies lock Rob Simmons gave away a penalty with two minutes remaining, allowing Jordie Barrett to level for the All Blacks.

The Wallabies, playing under new coach Dave Rennie for the first time, trailed 8-3 at half-time and 13-3 soon after the break but their wingers, Marika Koroibete and debutant Filipo Daugunu, both scored to level the score at 13-13 and put the visitors in position for an unlikely victory.

"I'm very proud of our team to fight all the way through," Wallabies captain Michael Hooper told New Zealand's Sky Sport.

"It was an enjoyable game, despite the conditions and despite the result, we are off to a good start with some things … there's a lot of belief.

"It was close — a kick off the post — but we'll go again next week."

Playing the first of four Bledisloe Cup Tests, the Wallabies looked a little shaky early on.

Australian touch judge Angus Gardner did not do the Wallabies any favours when he failed to raise his flag when Rieko Ioane put his foot on the line in the build-up to the All Blacks' first try.

The home side worked the ball wide to make room for Barrett to open the scoring in the eighth minute.

The Wallabies kept busy, dominating possession and territory in the first half with halfback Nic White mixing up his game to keep the All Blacks on their toes.

But their line-out was again a weakness, turning over three throws.

It looked like they had conceded a try right on half-time when hooker Folau Faingaa spilt a ball which was picked up by Sam Cane, but Ioane blew a certain try when he lost control of the ball as he tried to put it down one-handed.

The Wallabies continued to build into the match, with their defence a highlight, giving All Blacks playmaker Richie Mo'unga no room.

The superb showing means the Wallabies can dare to dream of winning back the Bledisloe Cup, heading next to Auckland's Eden Park next Sunday on a high.