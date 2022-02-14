 

Visitors get Six Nations campaign back on track

BY: Loop Pacific
06:58, February 14, 2022
England got their Six Nations campaign back on track as they outclassed Italy to claim a bonus-point win in Rome.

Despite losing their opener in Scotland, Eddie Jones' England are now second in the table behind unbeaten France after two rounds.

England almost claimed a bonus point before half-time as Marcus Smith crossed and Jamie George scored twice.

Elliot Daly got the fourth try after the break and Kyle Sinckler added another after a dip in intensity.

England head coach Jones had asked his players to "light up" Rome and they duly delivered as the visitors' pace overwhelmed their hosts.

With pre-match headlines focussing on 'new England', Henry Slade showed the older heads should not be overlooked as the centre released another experienced player, Jack Nowell, down the left wing.

A series of flat passes from Smith - growing into his role of England's starting 10 with every game - saw England pick their way through the Italy defence.

That move ended in a try for Smith after a slick exchange with Max Malins but at times England's attempts to put on a show led to handling errors that would be punished by any other side in such a tight championship.

Perennial wooden spoon side Italy, however, helped England's cause as they committed mistakes of their own and conceded eight penalties to the visitors' three in the first half.

     

