Veteran prop adds grunt to Fijian Drua

The 32 year-old Saulo made his test debut in 2012 and last suited up for the Flying Fijians in their final pool match at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Suva born front-rower has played professionally in Romania, France and England and had a brief stint with US Major League Rugby franchise Rugby ATL earlier this year.

Current Flying Fijians tighthead Samuela Tawake adds further steel to the Drua front row, with Suva lock Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, former New South Wales Waratahs wider squad member Joseva Tamani and ex Fiji 7s international Kitione Salawa Junior bringing the Drua squad numbers to 27.

Fijian Drua Interim CEO Brian Thorburn said depth in the forward pack will be crucial in their debut Super Rugby campaign, with Saulo in particular adding some much-needed experience.

"He brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experience to what will be a very young squad. He has been to two Rugby World Cups and fans will remember him as part of a scrum that surprised the Wallabies in 2015," he said.

"Manasa is a real product of the Fijian rugby system, having been a part of the national age-group teams, Sukuna Bowl and provincial rugby. He is also an international journeyman, playing the top-level competitions of France with Toulon and the UK with London Irish. His experience will be invaluable."

Samuela Tawake made his Flying Fijians debut against Georgia last year and also has experience playing for Canterbury and Manawatu in the New Zealand NPC and Rugby United New York in the USA.

Yasawa flanker Kitione Salawa Junior is only 20 and was part of the extended squad for the Fiji 7s Olympic squad, while Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, 27, has won a Skipper Cup title with Suva and represented the Fijian Latui in Global Rapid Rugby.

24 year-old Joseva Tamani played with Melbourne Rising in Australia's NRC competition and was brought in as injury cover for the Waratahs Super Rugby side earlier this year.

The Drua squad will spend two weeks in quarantine in Australia before beginning their pre-season training in November.