Ulster dramatically do U-turn on their deal to sign Nakarawa after a medical

It was January 27 when it was announced that Dan McFarland has snapped up the Glasgow Warriors second row.

At that time, Nakarawa had only played just the once for the Scottish club in the 2020/21 season but he went on to make seven more appearances, his most recent coming in a late April run off the bench in the loss to Benetton.

Nearly seven weeks later it has been confirmed that the one-year deal penned by the 62-cap, 33-year-old Fijian forward won’t now be going ahead.

A statement from the Irish province read: Ulster Rugby can today [Thursday] confirm that Leone Nakarawa will no longer join the province this summer. We can confirm that on receipt of a detailed medical report following an examination by the club at the weekend, Leone Nakarawa will no longer be joining for next season.

“This outcome is disappointing for both the player and Ulster Rugby. However, we will continue to build strongly with our preparations for next season. We wish Leone the very best for the future. Further updates on the 2021/22 season squad will be released in due course.”