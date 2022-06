Tupou was charged with grade one dangerous contact on Maroons forward Patrick Carrigan in the 52nd of the match while Crichton's lifting tackle on Cameron Munster a minute later saw him attract a grade one dangerous throw charge.

The pair will both be fined seven percent of their Origin match fee after they accepted the early guilty plea under the new judiciary system announced this week.

They will both be available for their respective NRL clubs in round 14.