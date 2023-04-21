Tuivasa-Sheck returns to Warriors

Tuivasa-Sheck requested an early release from the Warriors to switch to rugby late in 2021 but chief executive officer Cameron George kept the door open for him to come back.

"When he went to rugby union he did so knowing he was always welcome back here if he wished to return to rugby league. We couldn't be more delighted it's happening.

"He's popular with the players and a real fan favourite. It's going to be so good seeing him back in our jersey."

When Tuivasa-Sheck switched to rugby he had made 111 appearances for the Warriors from 2016-2021 with his career tally standing at 195 games.

He had also played 20 Tests for the Kiwis.

Tuivasa-Sheck became a double international last year when he made his debut for the All Blacks and said the decision to leave his Super Rugby Pacific side the Blues wasn't an easy one.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here at the Blues and made some great mates over the past two seasons," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"One thing was clear to me though, once I knew what my future held, I wanted to announce this and quickly shift the focus back to this season.

"I'm a Blues man now and that's where all my energy is going. We have an important run of games coming up as we push for a playoffs spot and ensuring we finish as high on the table as possible.

"In the immediate future I want to get my injured hand sorted so I'm back and available to help this team in any way I can for the remainder of 2023."

Tuivasa-Sheck joined the Blues for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season making his debut against the Hurricanes.

"I'm grateful to the Blues for giving me the opportunity to return to the club where I played in my teens. I've been fortunate to play out some of my childhood dreams and for that I can only thank everyone I've been involved with here."

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said Tuivasa-Sheck has played an important role in his time with the club.

"It takes a special kind of athlete to do what Roger has done. He was really finding his feet in the midfield early on this season before picking up an injury. The work ethic and diligence he's put into his craft in his time with the Blues is certainly something he can be proud of."

However Warriors coach Andrew Webster is looking forward to renewing his relationship with Tuivasa-Sheck first fostered when Webster was assistant with the rugby league club in 2016.

The Warriors general manager of recruitment, Andrew McFadden, said: "Roger is such a high-quality person and leader who will add another layer to our squad with his enthusiasm, experience, skill and professionalism.

"He'll be a tremendous mentor for our younger players while he'll also bring in a fresh perspective after spending time in rugby union."