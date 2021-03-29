Tuisova tortures his old teammates at Toulon with vengeful performance

His old teammates at Toulon know all too well the power that Tuisova possesses, having watched for years as the damaging winger plowed through opposition in the Top 14 on the end of the glamour club’s backline.

Tuisova was one of many strike weapons at Toulon over the glory years and he played outside the likes of Ma’a Nonu, Semi Radradra, Julian Savea, Chris Ashton, Matheiu Bastareaud from 2013-19, amassing 122 appearances.

After reports emerged that Tuisova wanted to leave the club a couple of seasons ago, it took a year for an exit deal to be finalised in 2019 that saw Lyon buyout the remainder of his Toulon contract and pay for a fee to acquire his services.

Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal said at the time that he would only approve a deal for a ‘seven figure sum’ but the final deal was not disclosed.

Having lost the talent of Tuisova, the reality of the transfer came back to haunt Toulon this weekend as the 27-year-old Fijian stormed through his old club, scoring two tries and having a hand in one more.

Tuisova bullied his old club with raw strength and power, sending multiple defenders to the turf in a physical display.

After Ma’a Nonu was red-carded for striking a Lyon player in the face, a 14-man Toulon side could only watch on as Lyon piled on 57 points as Tuisova ran rampant.

The win saw Lyon move to 6th on the Top 14 ladder and leapfrog Toulon who dropped to 7th.