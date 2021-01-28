"Threatened to pull a knife': Claims racial abuse sparked street fight involving Corey Norman

As the NRL Integrity Unit confirmed they were investigating video footage of a Friday night fight involving a player, Segeyaro and Norman’s company, YKTR Sports, posted a statement on social media explaining their involvement in the fight, and their version of events.

Segeyaro, who played for four NRL clubs but is serving a provisional suspension for an anti-doping violation, claimed the fight was sparked when one of a group of men called him the ‘n-word’, and that the pair wanted to fight back against racism.

The statement said one of the men who set upon them also threatened them with a weapon.

“‘Chicko’ and Corey were involved in an altercation in Cronulla on Friday night,” Segeyaro, who is in business with Norman, posted on Instagram.

“Before the media have the opportunity to do their thing, we wanted to be fully transparent - [and] here’s what happened.

“The two boys were walking home after a dinner with two females when they were approached by a group of four men.

“One of whom began to racially abuse Chicko, calling him the ‘n’ word.

“An argument ensued and Corey came in to defuse the situation.

“He was then blind-sided and a fight broke out.

“It had all been broken up when one of them threatened to pull a knife.

“As individuals and as a brand we will always stand up against racism.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as re-sharing a post or making a video.

“Other times, it means defending yourself.

“Although we don’t condone violence there is a time to fight, then let it be against racism, protecting female company and having a friend’s back.

“Corey and his club knew the next morning and we have been in touch with the RLPA regarding the incident.″⁣

It is understood NSW Police are making inquiries into the fight but were not aware of the detail in the statement posted on Segeyaro.

An NRL spokesman said on Monday morning: “The NRL Integrity Unit is aware of the video and investigating the matter.″⁣

Norman appeared on another video on social media over the weekend and did not appear to have any cuts or bruises to his face or hands. He was at training on Monday.

Dragons officials confirmed they were aware of the incident over the weekend, as Segeyaro pointed out. They released a statement confirming they were working with the Integrity Unit.

Compared to previous summers, NRL players have mostly been on their best behaviour during the off-season.

Manly’s Dylan Walker, Canberra’s rake Tom Starling and Payne Haas were all hit with police charges for various offences.

Starling had six of his seven charges dropped by police last week following a night out in Avoca Beach, and will contest the remaining charge of hindering police.

Broncos prop Haas was charged with using offensive language and intimidating police came after being questioned for an incident he had nothing do to with.