Tabai Matson leaves Super Rugby franchise

In a statement the Chiefs say his time has come to an end with the completion of his three year contract.

Warren Gatland took over as head coach of the Chiefs this year, although he is scheduled to lead the British and Irish Lions in South Africa next year with Clayton McMillan signed up to control the team in his absence.

There is no indication of the contract status of the other Chiefs assistant coaches Neil Barnes, Roger Randle, David Hill, Nick White and Andrew Strawbridge.

Matson said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Gallagher Chiefs. I have had the pleasure of working with a great group of people. I will take this time to reflect on our journey and work on what the next chapter of my coaching career will be."

The Chiefs Rugby Club are currently reviewing their coaching group and will be taking their time to appoint their Assistant Coach roster for 2021.