Super Rugby Pacific: Hurricanes 22, Highlanders 21

The Highlanders are set to welcome the Hurricanes to Dunedin for a final New Zealand derby before both sides take on the Australian leg of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The two sides met in Round Three with the Hurricanes finishing the match victorious in a 21-14 win.

The Hurricanes will come into the game with added motivation having narrowly missed out on a win against the Crusaders in the last round.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has named a refreshed lineup with only seven players remaining from the starting line-up that played the Crusaders.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders will be brimming with confidence coming off the back of a convincing 37-17 win over Moana Pasifika.

Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Billy Harmon return from injury to join the Highlanders lineup while fan favourite Marty Banks is set to start at first-five in his 50th Super Rugby match.