Super Rugby Pacific: Ex-All Black Julian Savea signs with Moana Pasifika

Savea, who scored 46 tries in 54 tests for the All Blacks between 2012 and 2017, announced his signing on social media on Wednesday morning.

On September 2 it was confirmed that the 33-year-old had parted ways with the Hurricanes, the franchise he represented for a total of 11 seasons over two separate periods.

His first stint with the Wellington-based franchise started in 2011, and he remained with it through to 2018 season before joining French club Toulon.

Savea, nick-named “The Bus’’ for his powerhouse finishing skills, returned to the Hurricanes in 2021. By the end of the recent season he had totalled 130 appearances and 57 tries with the franchise.

The departure of Hurricanes coach Jason Holland, who will be a part of Scott Robertson's coaching staff with the All Blacks next year, coincided with Savea being unable to lock down a spot in the squad for next season.

Clark Laidlaw, widely known for his exploits as the coach of the All Blacks Sevens team, has replaced Holland.

Savea announced his exit from the Hurricanes on social media, writing it wasn't the way he wanted to leave. He noted professional rugby could be "brutal''.