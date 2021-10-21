Steyn retires from rugby

Steyn kicked the penalty that won the Springboks the series against the British & Irish Lions in August, but the 37-year-old has called time on his career in the green and gold after 68 tests to focus on club rugby and spending more time with his family.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is a first call-up for lock Salmaan Moerat, who has impressed with the Stormers this year, and joins Durban-based Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams as the uncapped players in the squad.

Williams has made the cut with experienced number nine Faf de Klerk out with a hip injury that is likely to see him side-lined into 2022.

The Boks start their tour against Wales on Nov. 6, before matches in Edinburgh and London on consecutive weekends.

