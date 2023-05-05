Steve Hansen selects Israel Folau for World XV

Folau, 34, was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for a "high-level" breach of their code of conduct.

He has since switched international allegiance to Tonga and is in line to play at this year's Rugby World Cup.

BBC reports the World XV meet the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday May 28.

Once one of the world's best full-backs, the dual-code international was embroiled in a lengthy dispute with his former employees after a series of anti-gay social media posts in 2018 and 2019.

Folau's contract with Rugby Australia was ripped up in May 2019, and he has since played rugby league for Catalans Dragons and club rugby union in Japan.

He made his Tonga debut in 2022 after using World Rugby's new eligibility rules, which allow a player to switch allegiance after a three-year stand down period.

Folau adds further firepower to the World XV backline, with Hansen also recruiting the likes of Charles Piutau, Ngani Laumape, Marika Koroibete and Semi Radradra.

The Barbarians are set to include Steven Luatua, Rhys Webb, Taulupe Faletau and Andre Esterhuizen, while coach Eddie Jones has also approached a number of his former England players such as Jonny May and Jack Nowell.

Israel Folau Photo: Photosport