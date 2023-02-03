Six Nations rugby exclusively live on Digicel TV

The Six Nations opens on Sunday with even more intrigue than in recent years, with added pressure for teams of getting it all together ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

England dropped head coach, Eddie Jones, and Wales parted from former Flying Fijians coach, Wayne Pivac since the last Six Nations while Steve Borthwick and Warren Gatland have been handed the reins of each nation respectively.

In the opening round matches Wales host Ireland, England face Scotland, and reigning champions France take on Italy. The tournament ends on Sunday, March 19 with Scotland to host Italy, Wales visiting France and Ireland welcoming England.

Digicel Nauru CEO, Christopher Manaog said; “We are excited to announce such a strong list of international rugby fixtures for our viewers. Rugby has been in our DNA over the past years and we are looking forward to some of the fiercest rivalries unfolding over the next two months. Digicel TV is Your Home for Six Nations Rugby!”

The continuation of the French Top 14 and the Heineken Cup adds to a multitude of top-level sporting action on Digicel TV – some of the headline events in 2023 already include the World Rugby Sevens Series, Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NRL, Super Bowl, and many more events planned for the remainder of the month.

Six Nations 2023: (Local time)

Sunday, 5 February 2023 3:15 AM Wales vs Ireland

5:45 AM England vs Scotland

Monday, 6 February 2023 4:00 AM Italy vs. France

Sunday, 12 February 2023 3:15 AM Ireland vs France

5:45 AM Scotland vs Wales

Monday, 13 February 2023 4:00 AM England vs Italy

Sunday, 26 February 2023 3:15 AM Italy v Ireland

5:45 AM Wales vs England

Monday, 27 February 2023 4:00 AM France vs Scotland

Sunday, 12 March 2023 3:15 AM Italy vs Wales

5:45 AM England vs France

Monday, 13 March 2023 4:00 AM Scotland vs Ireland

Sunday, 19 March 2023 1:30AM Scotland vs Italy

3:45 AM France vs Wales

6:00 AM Ireland vs England