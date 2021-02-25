Sivo’s NRL future still unclear

The 27-year-old Parramatta Eels sensation remains unsigned for the 2022 season.

There are reports that Sivo’s contract is up for negotiations and is placing his trust on his Manager to find ground his future.

He has scored 37 tries in 46 appearances for the Eels.

Fiji Bati Head Coach Rabele says Sivo has got what it takes to be part of the Fiji Bati squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

The 2021 NRL season kicks off with the Rabbitohs taking on defending champions Melbourne Storm on March 11th.