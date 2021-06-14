Sitaleki Timani named alongside eleven debutants in first Australia squad of 2021

Michael Hooper has returned from Japan to captain the side, with the first test to be played in Sydney on July 7, followed by Melbourne and Brisbane – the entire series to be completed in just 11 days.

The biggest change has come at hooker, with only Queensland’s Brandon Paenga-Amosa remaining from last year’s Rugby Championship.

Brumbies rake Lachlan Lonergan and Feleti Kaitu’u from the Western Force are the new faces, with regulars Folau Fainga’a and Jordan Uelese axed.

Kaitu’u is one of two Force players named, joined by 34-year-old lock Sitaleki Timani, whose last test match was back in 2013.

Melbourne lock Matt Philip, who has been playing in France, has also been included, along with young, uncapped Brumbies second-rower Darcy Swain.

The Brumbies have the most representatives with 12, with nine from the Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels, and six NSW Waratahs despite their winless year, with halfback Jake Gordon included despite being sidelined with a knee injury.

Powerful NSW centre Izaia Perese was named however he may be ruled out after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder against the Chiefs on Saturday night.

His firebrand teammate, flanker Lachie Swinton, could also miss the series after receiving a red card in the match.

Melbourne’s utility back Reece Hodge has overcome a knee injury to take his place.