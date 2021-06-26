Shaun Johnson coming 'home' to the Warriors

Johnson, 30, moved to the Cronulla Sharks but they won't be retaining him beyond this year.

Johnson who has played 162 games for the Warriors between 2011-2018 has signed a two-year deal.

He has played 40 games for the Sharks taking his NRL tally to 202.

"While he left to join the Sharks, Shaun's heart has always been with the Vodafone Warriors after starting his career here," said club CEO Cameron George.

"Shaun stands among the top playmakers in the competition and he'll give us a significant boost from next season."

Johnson holds the Warriors' all-time record for most points (917) and also ranks among the club's leading try scorers with 63.

"Shaun's homecoming is hugely exciting for both the team and the club as a whole," said head coach Nathan Brown.

"I know how much our club means to him and we also know how much he will bring to the side with not just his proven ability but also with his experience, leadership and the value he'll provide as a mentor for our halves."

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan indicated an improvement consistency was a key part in re-signing Johnson.

"He has big moments in his game but it's his consistency which has really improved and we believe he can help our young players take their games to another level," said O'Sullivan.

A lack of consistency was something Johnson was criticised for in his previous stint at the club.

"When we met you could see the passion in his eyes and hear in his voice what returning home means to him," O'Sullivan added.

His signing follows the acquisition of his New Zealand teammate Dallin Watene-Zelezniak this week along with recent contract extensions for Josh Curran, Bunty Afoa, Jazz Tevaga, Adam Pompey and Rocco Berry along with the long-term signing of Queensland State of Origin rookie Reece Walsh plus Melbourne prop Aaron Pene.