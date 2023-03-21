Scott Robertson will be the next All Blacks coach

New Zealand Rugby said the 48-year-old was appointed following a robust interview process and will announce further key appointments to his coaching and management team in coming months before officially taking up his new role following the conclusion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

RNZ reports Robertson has been appointed for four years from 2024 through to the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup and will succeed current All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster, who will lead the All Blacks through the conclusion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Robertson's appointment was confirmed at an NZR Board Meeting this morning, with New Zealand Rugby announcing the news this afternoon.

Robertson beat out the other leading contender for the role, Japan coach Jamie Joseph.

Former All Black Joseph is a former coach of the Highlanders and Hurricanes and was understood to have nominated former All Black Tony Brown as his assistant.

Former All Black Robertson has led the Crusaders to four straight Super Rugby titles and has been vocal in his desire for the top job.

Robertson will finish with the Crusaders at the end of this Super Rugby season, in which they will attempt to win a fifth straight title.

Some pundits had questioned whether the man know as 'Razor' had enough international experience for the job, but NZR bosses have been convinced.

Robertson has previously coached the Barbarians XV, Canterbury and the NZ under 20s.

He played 23 tests for the All Blacks as a loose forward between 1998 and 2002 and played 86 games for the Crusaders.

Robertson said it was an honour to be named as the next All Blacks Head Coach

"It's a job that comes with a huge amount of responsibility, but I'm excited by the opportunity to make a contribution to the legacy of the black jersey. To represent your country, as a coach or player, is the ultimate honour in sport and it's humbling to be given that opportunity. I can't wait," Robertson said.

"Having significant time to plan for 2024 and beyond is crucial to setting the All Blacks up for success during the next World Cup cycle. I have a job to do with the Crusaders and that will be my main focus through to the completion of DHL Super Rugby, but I will now have the opportunity to work with NZR to get some key appointments in my coaching and management team finalised, so we can hit the ground running next year."

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said Robertson's coaching record spoke for itself.

"But what came through strongly during the interview process was his innovative approach to the game, his passion for his players, and his desire to add to the All Blacks legacy. We firmly believe he is the right person to lead the team in 2024 and beyond," Robinson said.

At the start of this month, NZR confirmed the next All Blacks coach would be revealed within six weeks.

Foster then ruled himself out of the running, saying he wouldn't re-apply for the job until after this year's World Cup in France.

Last year, NZR boss Robinson confirmed the organisation would break with tradition and announce the next All Blacks coach before the World Cup.

Photo: PHOTOSPORT Caption: Scott Robertson will be the next All Blacks coach.