SANZAAR issue update on controversial red cards

The two players were both red-carded during the final and fourth Bledisloe Cup on Saturday.

Tu’ungafasi received his marching orders in the 22nd minute for a high-tackle on Wallabies wing Tom Wright. While Australia’s Swinton followed in the 34th minute for a similar tackle on All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock.

According to SANZAAR’s statement, both players to have contravened Law 9.13: A player must not tackle an opponent early, late, or dangerously.

The cases will are to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Monday, November 9 via video-conference.

ll SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.