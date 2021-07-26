Rio Olympics gold medalists send message of encouragement to Fiji 7s players

Kolinisau and others sent a message of encouragement to the team.

Fiji 7s Head Coach, Gareth Baber confirmed the video message was put together by former captain Kolinisau.

Baber added it’s very challenging and inspiring to hear from Kolinisau and others.

The national coach said what those players did was unbelievable and their message was timely.

He says we should all be immensely proud of the past players and the legacy they created.

The Tokyo Olympics men’s rugby sevens competition starts today and Fiji will take on Japan in the first match at 12pm followed by Canada at 8pm (Fiji Time)

On Tuesday the national side meet Great Britain at 12:30pm in the final group match.