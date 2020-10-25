Richmond go back-to-back in AFL

Winners in 2017 and 2019, the Melbourne-based Tigers have now claimed three of the last four premierships in the top flight of Australian Rules, a rich dividend for fans who passed a barren 37-year stretch after their 1980 title.

Martin claimed a record third Norm Smith medal as best-on-ground in a Grand Final, having won the accolade in 2017 and 2019.

The AFL decider, delayed by a month due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, was the first held outside Melbourne in the league's history and also the first staged at night.