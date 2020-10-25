 

Richmond go back-to-back in AFL

BY: Loop Pacific
17:59, October 25, 2020
4 reads

Tigers talisman Martin racked up 21 disposals as Richmond rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit before crushing the Cats with five goals in the final quarter in front of 30,000 spectators at the Gabba.

Winners in 2017 and 2019, the Melbourne-based Tigers have now claimed three of the last four premierships in the top flight of Australian Rules, a rich dividend for fans who passed a barren 37-year stretch after their 1980 title.

Martin claimed a record third Norm Smith medal as best-on-ground in a Grand Final, having won the accolade in 2017 and 2019.

The AFL decider, delayed by a month due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, was the first held outside Melbourne in the league's history and also the first staged at night.

     

Source: 
Reuters/RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
AFL final
Richmond
Tigers
  • 4 reads