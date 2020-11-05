Reece returns for the All Blacks

He had missed the earlier three games.

Reece has scored four tries in 7 games for the All Blacks.

He was the Super Rugby Rookie of the Year last year.

Former Fiji under 20 rep, Alex Hodgman is on the bench while Hoskins Sotutu has been rested this week.

Beauden Barrett returns to his preferred first five position while Jordie Barrett moves to fullback.

Captain Sam Cane, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi Scott Barrett, Samuel Whitelock, Akira Ioane, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Rieko Ioane, Ngani Laumape and Anton Lienert-Brown are the other starting players.

The All Blacks face the Wallabies on Saturday in Brisbane.