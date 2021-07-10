Rabbitohs playmakers lead South Sydney to big NRL win

Walker and Reynolds put on a ball-playing clinic as they combined to create five of the Rabbitohs' eight tries with deft passing and skills on the fringes of the rucks.

Alex Johnston scored a hat-trick of tries for South Sydney and has now scored 13 tries in his past five games.

The result moves the Rabbitohs level on points with the Storm and Panthers, who will pick up two points each for the bye this weekend.

The North Queensland Cowboys remain 11th, two points above the Warriors who visit the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday evening.

Photo NRL