Petition launched to knight rugby league star after $4.5m fundraising marathons

Sinfield, a former Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain captain, ran seven marathons in seven days in under four hours each time, and raised $4.5 million (£2.4 million) for the cause.

Burrow, who played at Leeds for 18 seasons, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease late last year.

He has described Sinfield's efforts as "inspirational'', and Leeds owner and chief executive Gary Hetherington said the Rhinos legend was rugby league's greatest ambassador.

Almost 25,000 people have signed a petition, launched on change.org, calling for a knighthood for Sinfield, who works as Leeds' director of football.

A petition organiser wrote: “We need to publicly appreciate people like Kevin – he embodies teamwork, not only on the field for Leeds Rhinos, but more so off the field with his absolute dedication to raise awareness and money for Rob Burrow and others suffering from MND.

“Kevin Sinfield set himself a challenge of completing 7 marathons in 7 days – an amazing achievement! He had a target of £77,777 which he absolutely smashed, while raising massive amounts of awareness and money to tackle this cruel disease.

“He has always been a local hero, and now he is most definitely a national hero and it’s time he got recognised for it.

“The words legend and hero are often handed out, but on this occasion they are totally fitting for this bloke.

“A knighthood is exactly what Kevin Sinfield deserves. Let’s spread some light and happiness – sign the petition to properly recognise ‘Sir Kev’ for his efforts!”

National television networks covered the epic fundraising runs and screened footage of emotional meetings between Sinfield and Burrow and his family.

Sinfield, 40, and Burrow, 38, were Leeds teammates for 15 years, winning seven Super League titles and two Challenge Cup finals together.

Hetherington, who has been involved in professional rugby league as a player, coach and executive for almost 50 years, told The Yorkshire Post that the sport had "never ever in my involvement had the coverage – quality or quantity – of national publicity that it has experienced over the last seven days''.

“In Kevin Sinfield, the game –not just Leeds Rhinos – has a terrific brand and a terrific ambassador.

“He really has been an inspiration for everyone in the game.'’