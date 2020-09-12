 

Panthers win 13th straight NRL game

×

Error message

Notice: Undefined offset: 1 in domain_settings_initialize() (line 338 of /var/www/html/sites/all/modules/domain/domain.bootstrap.inc).
BY: Loop Pacific
14:56, September 12, 2020
218 reads

The Penrith Panthers have rolled western Sydney rivals Parramatta 20-2 to make it 13 straight wins in the NRL.

Penrith's now guaranteed a top two finish and a home qualifying final.

The Panthers will secure the minor premiership as early as tomorrow (Sunday) if the Melbourne Storm don't beat the North Queensland Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are poised to finish with the competition's wooden spoon after falling to their 16th defeat from 18 matches.

They've been beaten 32-20 by the Manly Sea Eagles in Sydney.

Manly's now 10th, level on points with the Warriors who play the Cronulla Sharks tomorrow night.

     

Source: 
RNZ
Tags: 
Penrith Panthers
NRL
Parramatta
  • 218 reads