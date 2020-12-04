Panthers boss adamant contracts won't disrupt 2021 campaign

The NRL runners-up will return to pre-season training on December 14 but much of the focus throughout the side's break has centred around their young off-contract stars, including Stephen Crichton and Jarome Luai.

Fletcher maintains the Panthers, aside from losing skipper James Tamou, should be in a position to challenge for the title again in 2021 after falling short in October.

He told NRL.com he was confident the players would focus on their on-field mission rather than the contractual futures of their teammates despite one-third of the squad due to become free agents in 2022.

Fletcher said he was unable to comment on Brent Naden, who has been provisionally suspended by the NRL after the Penrith centre returned a positive A-sample for "metabolites of cocaine" from a post-game test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia after the October 25 grand final.

Penrith have announced they will provide support to Naden and his family as they await the outcome of the process.