Pacific Nations Cup tickets now on sale

The tickets will be sold at the Fiji Sports Council in Suva.

For the Platinum area, tickets are FJD$50 and FJD$10 for children under 12.

Tickets for the Gold area are FJD$35 and FJD$10 for children under 12.

Tickets for the concrete area are FJD$25 and FJD$5 for children under 12.

Grass sitting area will be FJD$10 per ticket and FJD$2 for children under 12.

In the first game, Australia A takes on Samoa at 1pm (Fiji Time).

Hosts the Flying Fijians will meet Tonga at 3:30pm (Fiji Time).

Both games will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.