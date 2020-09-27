Otago take Log o' Wood off Taranaki

Taranaki claimed the coveted prize last weekend, with All Black brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett helping them edge Canterbury 23-22 in Christchurch.

But the Bulls' latest reign has proved short-lived, thanks to an impressive performance from Otago.

Using the blustery wind to their advantage, the visitors powered out to 22-5 lead at the halftime break and the buffer was too much for Taranaki to overhaul.

Otago comfortably held on to grab the Shield for the the third time in last decade.