 

Officials to meet to review final match for Covid-stricken Fiji team

BY: Loop Pacific
12:51, November 25, 2020
Fiji rugby authorities are to meet tomorrow to see if they can salvage the final fixture of their northern tour after a Covid outbreak amongst the team led to three tests being pulled.

The meeting comes at the end of the quarantine period the team was placed in when 29 of the touring party tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the first test results two weeks ago, the team has been isolating in their hotel in central France.

The team has already had three Autumn Nations Cup matches cancelled because of the outbreak, including a scheduled game against Scotland this weekend.

The final match on the planned itinerary is a consolation fixture against the fourth-placed Pool A team - which is most likely to be Georgia - on 5 December.

     

Source: 
RNZ Sports
Tags: 
Fiji rugby
Coronavirus
Autumn Cup
