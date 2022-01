The teams would not have been able to re-enter Aotearoa after playing.

The All Blacks Sevens hope to be at the Vancouver men's round near the end of next month, but there's no guarantee given the travel rules.

New Zealand Rugby is currently investigating domestic tournament options for the teams while the borders remain closed.

Meanwhile, both teams have confirmed their squads for 2022, with two players set to make their Black Ferns Sevens debut.