NMS returns to Super Rugby

Milner-Skudder was a late call-up to the Highlanders team for last night's Super Rugby Aotearoa game against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

He replaces fullback Josh Ioane who has been forced out with injury.

Milner-Skudder last played for the Hurricanes in 2018 and injuries have meant he hasn't played a regular season game for the Highlanders since joining them last year.

Meanwhile, former All Black loosie Liam Messam will make his return to Super Rugby from the bench in the Chiefs game against the Blues at Eden Park today.

With a place in the final against the Crusaders already confirmed, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has included six debutants in his youthful side.