New Zealand Rugby confirm Joe Schmidt's appointment as All Blacks selector

Schmidt joins the All Blacks in place of long-standing selector Grant Fox, who will stand down from his position following next year’s mid-year tests against Ireland.

News of Schmidt’s arrival at the All Blacks comes in the wake of reports from various media outlets that linked the Kiwi coach to the role.

The 56-year-old’s position with the New Zealand national side coincides with his new part-time role with the Blues as a support coach for next year’s inaugural edition of Super Rugby Pacific.

Regarded as one of the best coaches in rugby, Schmidt joins the All Blacks with a wealth of experience to his name, with much of his reputation forged while at the helm of Ireland between 2013 and 2019.

During that span, he guided the men from the Emerald Isle to their first two victories over the All Blacks, three Six Nations titles and one Grand Slam, and to top spot on the Word Rugby rankings two years ago.

Prior to that, Schmidt enjoyed a title-laden spell in charge of Leinster between 2010 and 2013, and has previously held assistant coach roles at Clermont, the Blues and Bay of Plenty.