New Zealand completes sevens championship double

Heading into the penultimate tournament of the Series, the All Blacks Sevens knew they would secure the overall title if they reached the Cup final.

They did that with a tight 19-14 victory over France in the semi-finals an then needed extra time to beat Argentina 24-19 in the final.

The Black Ferns Sevens wrapped up their championship earlier in the tournament by making the quarter-finals.

However they didn't stop there.... going on to beat the USA 19-14 in the final.

In the men's final Argentina started strongly and scored three first half tries to lead 19-7 at the break.

Akuila Rokolisoa narrowed the deficit with a try before player-of-the-match Roderick Solo levelled the scores, sending the match into golden point extra-time.

And it was left to Solo to produce the moment of magic that secured the title in Toulouse, drifting across the turf before producing an outrageous finish in the corner.

"I didn't plan that," Solo admitted afterwards. "We got a move to crash midfield, but it came from nowhere and I just had to go for the corner and hope for the best."

All Blacks Sevens captain Sam Dickson said: "So proud of the boys to come back again in extra time and show that ticker we've had all season and top-off our World Series. This victory means a lot to everyone."

The men have one more tournament to play in London this week.

Meanwhile Stacey Waaka was the star of the show as New Zealand fought back from going 14-0 down to win their sixth successive Series tournament title in Toulouse.

The Black Ferns Sevens had already made sure of a seventh overall Series title thanks to their results on day one and Waaka helped make sure they celebrated that achievement in style.

In the early stages of the Cup final, it looked as though the USA - who had beaten Australia in the Cup semi-finals - were about to bring an end to New Zealand's 35-match winning run.

Sarah Hirini was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on in the opening minute and the USA took full advantage, scoring twice - through Naya Tapper and Kristi Kirshe - while the captain was off the field.

However, with the USA down to six players themselves, Waaka started the comeback with a finish from close range and then played a huge role in the move that led to Jazmin Felix-Hotham notching their second try early in the second half.

It was fitting that it was player-of-the-match Waaka who provided the finish that ultimately secured the Black Ferns Sevens a 19-14 victory, which stretched their unbeaten run to 36 matches and secured another gold medal.

"I'm obviously pretty gutted with how I played, but man, to go 14 points down against a team like that and then to come back and grind out a win, I'm so proud, I'm so happy with the group and the season that we've had," Hirini said.

"I'm sure the celebrations are going to go for a few days."