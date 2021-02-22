'A near faultless player' - How the rugby world is reacting to Dan Carter's retirement

At 38, Carter’s retirement from the game will have surprised nobody, but it brings to an end an era in which the revered New Zealander walked the rugby world as a metaphorical god among men, the sport’s greatest of all time at 10.

Carter’s mark on the game will live on, but fans will no longer get the see him kick a ball in anger or fling an outrageous pass, at least not in a professional setting.

“I officially retire from professional rugby today. A sport I’ve played 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today. I can’t thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough, particularly you, the fans. Rugby will always be a part of my life. Thank you,” wrote Carter.

The rugby world lavished praise on Canterbury’s finest.

Nigel Owens wrote: “You will be remembered as one of the greatest ever, but more importantly, not just on the field but off it as well. A true gentleman. It was always a pleasure and privilege. Best wishes for the future.”

Wallaby wing Drew Mitchell quipped: “Not a bad shift mate! Catch up soon for a drink.. You bring the cups, we all know you have enough.”

Commentator Nick Mullins summed it up well, posting: “Dan Carter’s retired. Shaped the sport like few others. Not sure how you define “the greatest”, but he may well have been.”

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont wrote: “End of an era. Dan Carter will be remembered as one of the greats, one of the very best. Outstanding on the biggest of stages & a super ambassador for the game. Enjoy your retirement."