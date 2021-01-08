Nauru Rugby to finalise 2021 calendar

Head Coach, Dominic Tabuna says they will be having a meeting on Monday 11 January to discuss and settle dates for competitions they will be organising for 2021.

Nauru ended their local rugby season last year with the Digicel 7s Championship, where Kaiviti Power won the tournament.

The team claimed 30 points to add to their overall tally of 111. This earned them 141 points in total edging Red Warriors who had 140 points in total to finish at second place.

The Nauru rugby side made their international debut at the Oceania 7s in 2019.