Nauru introduces women and girls rugby 7s and 15s

Nauru Media News NTV reports Australia has given over $130,000 to promote rugby and support the inclusion of women, girls and people living with disability in the sport.

Nauru Rugby will partner with Rugby Australia and Oceania Rugby to deliver the programme which is part of the Australian Government’s ‘Team Up’ initiative.

Nauru is one of six Pacific countries that will benefit from the Team Up programme.

Nauru Rugby Union executive board member Godwin Debao said they will have to deliver rugby to women and girls.

There will be rugby clinics and tournaments.

Technical experts will offer training for coaches, officials and referees.

