National 7s competitions resume in Samoa and Fiji

Samoa's National Sevens Series kicked off this morning at Marist St Joseph's Stadium in Lotopa.

There are 24 men's teams and four women's teams competing.

The men will each play two games today, with the eight pool winners advancing to the Cup quarter-finals.

The women's teams will join the competition tomorrow and play three games each in a round-robin format, before the men's semis and finals.

Meanwhile, the fourth leg of Fiji's Super Sevens Series has kicked off in Suva.

The previous three rounds took place in January, February and March featuring local players in an effort to help the Fiji men's and women's national teams prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

16 men's teams and a record 12 women's teams are taking part over the next two days at ANZ Stadium, with players vying for places in the Fiji national teams competing in the Dubai Sevens in two weeks' time.

Fiji Rugby CEO John O'Connor said the Super Sevens Series has become one of the major tools supporting the national men's and women's sevens teams.

Only fully vaccinated players and team officials are allowed to take part, O'Connor confirmed.

"The FRU has been working closely with participating teams with regards to the Terms of Participation and the Rules and Regulations, to ensure that the tournament is run smoothly and is compliant with Fiji's Safe Return to Training and to Play protocols."

The Men's Series Champions will be awarded the inaugural Super Sevens Series trophy and FJ$20,000, the second-placed team will get $10,000 while the third-placed team receives $5000.

Lakapi Samoa has already confirmed the Manu Samoa men's sevens team will not attend the two World Series events in Dubai this month because of Samoa's strict Covid-19 travel measures.