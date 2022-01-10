Munster set to sign former All Black Malakai Fekitoa

This weekend it was revealed that Scarlets have penned a deal with loose forward Vaea Fifita, but RugbyPass understands that Fekiota has also now confirmed his departure and that Munster is still the likely destination.

Fekitoa’s exit from Wasps has long been on the table but his exact destination remained unclear. It now appears that contrary to some reports, the Irish province have won the battle for the 29-year-old.

Fekitoa scored eight international tries in 24 appearances for the All Blacks, including two tries at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. During his time in Dunedin with the Highlanders, Fekitoa racked up 20 tries in 65 Super Rugby appearances, as well as repping Auckland in the Mitre 10 Cup.

He can play at 12 or 13 and would help fill the void created by Damian De Allende’s rumoured departure. The Springbok’s contract with Munster expires in June. The Limerick-based side already have Ireland centres Chris Farrell and Rory Scannell on the books.

On the flip side of the equation, it’s been a grim weekend for Wasps, who are facing the loss of a trio of New Zealanders in Fekitoa, Fifita and Gopperth – the latter who is said to be the target of Leicester Tigers.